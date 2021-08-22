WhatsApp has long had beta versions of the apps available for iOS and Android, which allowed the company to test new features before releasing them to the general public.

Now for the first time, the company has made the beta versions of their desktop app available on iOS and Android.

Version 2.2133.1 of the company’s WhatsApp desktop app is now available in beta.

WhatsApp is expected to soon release multi-device support for their service, but the new beta app only includes a new voice message recording experience, which allows you to preview the message before you send it.

WhatsApp will however automatically update the app with new features, and with big things coming it is certainly worth an install.

Find the apps at the links below:

WhatsApp Beta | Download for Windows

WhatsApp Beta | Download for macOS

via Windows Blog Italy , WABetaInfo