WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature with the purpose of letting users create their own stickers in the app, according to an Indian tipster Mukul Sharma. The tipster spotted the feature in the beta update of WhatsApp, which could mean that users won’t have to wait much longer to see the feature in action in the stable update.

Luckily, the tipster has given us the screenshot of the feature besides spotting its presence. The screenshot suggests that users will see a “create” text and a ‘+’ icon, tapping on which might let you upload a picture to make it a sticker. You’ll also be provided with tools to edit the stickers, so you can customize your stickers the way you want.

WhatsApp has had the sticker feature for quite a while now, but you can only use stock stickers that the company provides, and third-party stickers, which you need to download from the Google Play Store. But now with the arrival of the ability to create your own stickers, you won’t have to depend on WhatsApp and third-party developers to express yourself through stickers.

The tipster shared no information as to when the feature will be available for the general public. But since it’s already available in the beta app on Android, we’re expecting a wider rollout to happen very soon. The feature is also expected to become available for the iOS client in the future. Again, we don’t know exactly when that’d happen.

In other news, the instant chat messenger company is currently working on a new version of the audio playback feature, which will allow users to listen to forwardeded audio messages at different playback speeds. The Meta-owned company is also improving the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature.

Meanwhile, you can hit the comments section to let us know whether you’re excited about the upcoming new sticker feature in WhatsApp.