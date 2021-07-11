WhatsApp has updated its beta app for iOS and has brought along a number of new features, reports WABetaInfo.

Principal amongst them is the new View Once feature, which is rolling out to WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 2.21.140.9.

View Once mode is similar to Snapchat’s mode, where users will be able to send photos and videos which disappear after they have been viewed.

You will be notified when your image is viewed, but screenshots are not blocked.

WhatsApp is also bringing a new notification design to their iOS app.

This will allow users to see more detail in the notifications, including stickers, GIFs, videos, and images.

When you expand the notification you will be able to see older messages and newer ones also, offering a mini peek into the app. Users will however only be notified that you viewed the message if you open the notification or reply using the mini preview, making it much easier to screen your interactions.

The feature is currently available to WhatsApp Beta users and should roll out to regular users in 1-2 months.

via Neowin