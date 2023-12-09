WhatsApp Beta gets Date-Based Search and a couple more features

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The latest WhatsApp beta update introduces three new features to the platform: Channel Alerts, Hidden Navigation Labels, and Date-Based Search. These updates focus on enhancing user experience and providing greater transparency for channel owners.

First of all, the Channel Alert feature is used to notify channel owners about any violation of the platform’s policies. Channel Alerts not only provide notifications but also suggest specific actions to address the violation. This helps ensure compliance and prevent potential channel termination.

The second feature, date-based search, is quite handy for normal users. This feature enables users to easily search for specific conversations by entering the desired date, improving navigation through chat history, and saving time.

? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.6: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search messages by date, channel alerts, and hidden navigation labels, and they are available to some beta testers!https://t.co/WbW2432Pw8 pic.twitter.com/0R8OQJuENH — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 9, 2023

Finally, navigation labels automatically disappear When users scroll down their chats, calls, or channels, providing a larger and uninterrupted view. This change enhances user experience by minimizing visual clutter and allowing users to focus on the content at hand.

These features are currently in the beta phase, and their performance and impact on the broader user base will be evaluated as the rollout progresses.