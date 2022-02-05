What Games to Expect from Xbox Game Pass February 2022

February 2022 will see Xbox Game Pass get some impressive titles alongside its usual assortment of Xbox One exclusives.

On February 10, subscribers will get access to Besiege: Console Edition, while on February 17 they’ll be able to play Total War: Warhammer 3. Finally, the snowboarding game Shredders is set for release at some point in February as well. While it’s possible that Xbox Game Pass will get some brand-new Xbox One exclusives in February 2022, it’s more likely that Microsoft or developers working closely with Xbox Game Pass will simply choose to release Xbox Game Pass titles through the end of the month.

Soon these will be available, and the time they were not available will be a distant memory — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 1, 2022

With the way Xbox tends to announce Xbox Game Pass games for any given month, subscribers can expect the next set of games to be confirmed within the first couple of days of February. At that point, Xbox will likely highlight all of the Xbox Game Pass games coming throughout February without getting too specific about what’s releasing when. As such, it wouldn’t be surprising if another batch is unveiled around February 15 or thereabouts. For now, here’s a confirmed list of games available on the Xbox Game Pass this February 2022:

Contrast (February 3)

Didi has been tasked with helping you explore the dreamlike, vaudevillian world of the 1920s, which is full of shadows that hide secrets. As you uncover the mysteries surrounding Didi’s troubled household and dark past, you’ll re-shape her future.

Dreamscaper (February 3)

An action roguelike with a waking/dreaming gameplay cycle, Endless Nightmare is an endlessly replayable game filled with unique items, abilities, and challenges. Dive deep into your subconscious by night to face nightmares in an ever-changing world. The game will be experienced differently every time that it is played.

Telling Lies (February 3)

From the writer of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories comes a non-linear storytelling investigative thriller game. Telling Lies revolves around a cache of secretly recorded video conversations. The player hunts for evidence in this noir-like story that branches through different possibilities.

Besiege (February 10)

This game will have you constructing war machines and navigating hazards to annihilate enemies. It’s physics-based, with fully destructible levels that are packed full of puzzles for players!

Crossfire (February 10)

Step into the boots of a Global Risk unit as they traverse through enemy territory to save their captured teammate and uncover dark secrets.

Edge of Eternity (February 10)

The epic, turn-based battles in this game will make you feel like a true warrior as you follow Daryon and Selene on their quest to find the cure for Corrosion. With a small team of passionate JRPG lovers behind it all, this grand tale is sure not to disappoint.

Skul: The Hero Slayer (February 10)

The game is fast-paced and action-packed. You can play as one of 100 characters with unique abilities, or create your own combatant by combining items in battle. The puzzles are challenging but not impossible to solve—it just takes some creativity (and maybe a little more retries).

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (February 10)

This new post-apocalyptic action RPG tells the story of teen survivors who are on a quest to stop Malondre from obtaining access to The Staff Of Doom. You can play as Jack, Quint, or June and explore zombie-infested streets while trying not to get eaten by monsters in this semi-open-world game!

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (February 14)

Join the most thrilling dinosaur adventure ever as you explore savage lands and tame primeval creatures. Compete with other players in epic battles, or travel together on your greatest expeditions.

Infernax (February 14)

Guide a hero through an enchanted land, fighting monsters and solving puzzles on your quest to free the kingdom from corruption.