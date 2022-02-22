What’s Next in Security from Microsoft digital event is set to happen this February 24, 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Pacific Time (UTC-8). And with the relentless growth of threats swarming everywhere, various organizations looking for effective security solutions for their companies hope to find some valuable tips and knowledge in this event.

What’s Next in Security from Microsoft will highlight the importance of a comprehensive approach to security to business growth. It will welcome different security experts who will talk about the newest innovations and technologies to lessen the latest threat risk.

Some of the speakers include Vasu Jakkal (Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, and Identity) and Jeff Pollard (Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester).

Pollard will share insights on how to efficiently use human knowledge, cloud, and technology as a combination in forming innovative security solutions. This will serve as an answer to the evolving attacker tactics affecting the current security landscape. The speakers are also expected to cover the overall situation of security trends today by highlighting the state of the market now, together with some future projections about security.

On the other hand, in response to the growing threats moving laterally across systems and platforms, Microsoft will provide information about the latest cloud defense innovations that can complement and work across platforms and clouds. Plus, there will be a moderated panel discussion to explore the technologies that can help you protect and manage your identities across a multi-cloud environment. Microsoft security experts will also actively answer questions from participants via live chat.

Lastly, What’s Next in Security from Microsoft will educate and guide participants in:

Applying least privilege access across your cloud environments.

Protecting identities, apps, clouds, and endpoints with comprehensive solutions.

Recognizing security gaps and protecting multi-cloud environments against threats.

Updating security strategy through the latest market trends.

Removing blind spots with proactive threat hunting and extended detection and response (XDR).

To know more about the What’s Next in Security from Microsoft digital event and its registration, you can visit Microsoft’s page.