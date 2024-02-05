Zoom will soon have Microsoft 365 integration, thanks to Microsoft's new partner program

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Independent software vendors (ISVs) offering cloud communication and collaboration platforms can now integrate Microsoft 365 experiences directly into their offerings through the new Microsoft 365 Document Collaboration Partner Program (MDCPP).

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) develop, market, and sell their software products. They operate independently of any larger hardware or software manufacturer, unlike companies that create software to run on specific platforms like Microsoft or Apple.

This program provides two options: a web app for simultaneous document collaboration and editing and a live app version that adds interactive meeting experiences with PowerPoint Live and Excel Live.

Benefits for ISVs:

Enhance platforms with familiar and trusted Microsoft 365 experiences.

Offer customers document collaboration and coauthoring within Microsoft apps.

Save time and resources by leveraging existing Microsoft solutions.

Companies must be cloud communication and collaboration platform providers with online meetings, instant messaging, or audio/video calling functionalities. Additional requirements include initial and annual fees, insurance coverage, and meeting technical integration standards.

Zoom is one of the first companies to participate in the MDCPP, aiming to bring Microsoft 365 experiences to its millions of users.

Brendan Ittelson, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Zoom says

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Microsoft on this initiative. Working on Microsoft 365 documents within Zoom has been a long standing ask from our shared customers.”

In easier language:

Microsoft launched a new program for companies like Zoom that offers online meetings and chat platforms. This program lets these companies add features where people can work together directly on Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents within their platform without switching apps.

This could be helpful for teams who use both the communication platform and Microsoft 365 for their work. Companies interested in joining the program must meet certain requirements and pay some fees. Zoom is already on board, and they’re excited to offer this new feature to their users.

More here.