Weather from Microsoft Start named the most accurate forecast provider

For the second year running, Weather from Microsoft Start has been crowned the “overall most accurate weather forecast provider globally” by ForecastWatch.

Traditionally, weather forecasting relied on supercomputers and complex simulations. Microsoft Start changed this process by integrating AI with vast weather datasets, large-scale computing models, topographical information, and even real-time user reports.

This approach lets them to deliver a wider range of weather solutions, including:

Up-to-the-minute rain and snow forecasts

Improved cloud cover predictions

Extended 30-day outlooks

These forecasts have a higher accuracy than ever before possible.

This independent study of 22 weather services for the entire year of 2023 evaluated 13 different metrics. Weather from Microsoft Start had the top scores for multiple metrics including high and low temperature predictions and cloud cover forecasts. This included forecasts for 1-5 days out. In fact, Weather from Microsoft Start’s total first place percentages were 11% higher than last year and the lead from the nearest competitor grew by 4%.

Microsoft credits its innovative weather team for harnessing the power of AI to significantly enhance weather models. The benefits are evident today, with clear potential for further advancements.

Beyond personal convenience, improved weather forecasting plays a crucial role in global preparedness. In March 2024 alone, Microsoft users received over 150 billion weather notifications, including 9 billion critical severe weather alerts.

Microsoft revealed that Weather from Microsoft Start actively supports initiatives like NOAA’s Weather-Ready Nation and the UN’s Early Warnings for All; which is focused on informing and protecting citizens from weather hazards.

