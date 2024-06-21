We tried AI theme generator from Microsoft Edge v. 126, and it still needs some work to do

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has been massive at betting with AI, so much so that it’s launching a lot of AI features here and there on almost all of its services: Windows 11, Edge browser, or even all the Microsoft 365 productivity apps. We recently tried Microsoft Edge’s new AI theme generator, and, well, it’s safe to say that there are still some improvements to make.

The new AI theme generator, which Microsoft shipped with the latest v. 126 of Microsoft Edge, lets you create personalized Edge browser themes using generative AI. You can design themes based on your imagination or use prompt templates for inspiration. Share your custom themes on social channels, and others can apply them to their browsers, too.

Microsoft Edge’s AI theme generator

A result from Microsoft Edge’s AI theme generator

Upon our testing, you’d need to access the theme generator website and either fill in the prompt box or let the suggestion “surprise” you. But, still, it would have been better to have the AI theme generator embedded as a part of the Copilot right-side panel rather than as a separate website, making it accessible even to those unfamiliar with the website.

Plus, we’ve also noticed some issues with the resolution. We, as seen in the example above, tried using the prompt “Arthur Morgan vs. John Marston from the Red Dead Redemption franchise,” and the resolution in which the theme is set isn’t so great. It also unfortunately cuts the characters’ faces from the theme when applied, and here’s where Microsoft needs to improve.

Microsoft also reveals in the same announcement that Edge Workspaces now integrates AI, allowing users to quickly set up workspaces from Bing search queries. Now available in preview after months-old reports, the AI creates organized tabs, facilitating real-time collaboration with others.