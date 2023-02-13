We may soon see a ‘Dynamic Island’ on Android phones

Apple created a lot of hype by introducing “Dynamic Island” to iPhone 14 last year. Some argue that it is a clever solution to the notch problem, and it also managed to convince users to like it as an alternative to water drop notches or other solutions that Android OEMs have been providing for years.

The first Android phone that is rumored to come with a “Dynamic Island” is Xiaomi 13 Lite, which is said to be a rebranding of Civi 2, launched in China last October. The Chinese tech giant is expected to launch the device at its phone launch event at Mobile World Congress 2023.

Leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore leaked the first hands-on video of Xiaomi 13 Lite. The phone display the leaker showed in the video has an iPhone 14 Pro-style pill-shaped design, famously known as a Dynamic Island. However, it is unclear whether the pill-shaped design will be as dynamic as the iPhone 14 Pro. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi makes some tweaks to its software to make it as fluid as the iPhone 14 Pro.

If Xiaomi 13 Lite is a rebrand of Civi 2, it will feature a 6.55″ FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. At the back of the device, 50MP (IMX 766), 20MP, and 2MP (macro) lenses will constitute the rear camera setup. A dual selfie camera of 32MP each will take a significant portion of the pill-shaped design on display. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging.

Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G Unboxing. Confirms it will be Xiaomi Civi 2 rebrand? -6.55", FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz, 10bit, 1920Hz PWM, 1k nits, Dolby Vision

-Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

-50MP Sony IMX766 + 20MP Wide-Angle + 2MP Macro

-32MP + 32MP Wide-Angle

-4500mAh, 67W

-In display FPS#Xiaomi13Lite pic.twitter.com/UYF1vbSr7w — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 12, 2023

What is your opinion about Dynamic Island on Android phones? Does it give the phone a unique touch and increase its appeal? Let us know in the comments below.

