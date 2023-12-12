We had fun playing Google Doodle's Most Searched Playground game

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google has recently launched an interactive game called the “Most Searched Playground,” where users can uncover 25 of the most searched people, places, and moments of the past 25 years. And, we had fun trying it out today!

This interactive experience is not just a blast from the past; it’s also designed to be accessible to visually impaired or low-vision users so that it’ll be an enjoyable experience for everyone.

It takes you on a captivating journey through the past 25 years of global trends, from the rise of Taylor Swift to the iconic Air Jordan sneakers.

“We dove headfirst into the world’s most searched queries, and from that treasure trove, we hand-picked 25 trends that capture the zeitgeist, spark global curiosity, and span every corner of the spectrum. There’s something for everyone, zoom in enough and you’ll see,” says Google in the announcement.

The game is very easy to play. You just need to zoom in and out and click on objects. There is a clue on the left side of the screen to help you stay on track. The clue will be like “the most searched x/y/z”, and a compass to help you find the object.

