The car is one of the main locations for audio consumption, and Google’s Waze has been taking advantage of this by integrating with services such as Spotify and Amazon Music.

Now the company has taken that one step further by adding Audible integration to the app.

“We are very excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming Audible into the Audio Player family,” said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. “Audible is such a beloved brand with a huge catalogue of content and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it straight to their drives. Our users have already driven over 100 billion kilometres while listening to content from streaming services on our Audio Player, and we can’t wait to bring this experience to even more users thanks to our collaboration with Audible.”

The integration goes both ways. Users will now be able to control their Audible playback from Waze and also see their driving directions from the Audible interface.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our members around the world a new way to access Audible,” said Derek Murphy, VP, Business Development at Audible. “Whether you’re listening to the latest Audible Original or catching up on a recent best-seller, Audible on Waze allows you to seamlessly enjoy audio content that entertains, inspires and informs you.”

To enable to the integration, tap, the music icon in Waze to select the service as the audio player.

via XDA-Dev