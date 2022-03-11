In celebration of International Women’s Day, the community-driven map app Waze features the voice of Christina Aguilera this month. It started on the first day of March and is available for only a limited time with voice navigation in English and Spanish.

As a feminist advocate and musical icon, the singer is the perfect choice for the month’s celebration. Apart from using her platform to uplift women globally, Christina also has a long history of advocating for women and underrepresented voices.

“International Women’s Day is a significant reminder that we are still fighting against gender bias and stereotypes,” Christina says. “Partnering with Waze has allowed me to unify my voice with a community of people who care about helping one another.”

On the other hand, Waze also noted that the artist has curated a Spotify playlist that drivers can access through the Waze Audio Player.

“The playlist is full of powerhouse women, including up-and-coming artists who are inspiring Christina today, and selections from her own library of belt-it-out hits,” Waze tells on its blog post.