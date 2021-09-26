A new phone means a new drop test for YouTube channel PhoneBuff, and on this occasion, they dispensed with preliminaries by immediately dropping the iPhone Pro 13 Max from 5 feet, given that its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro Max survived the same drop without any issue.

To spice test up a bit, the team also tested the device against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, to see which is the most durable device.

As can be seen from the image above, the iPhone 13 Pro Max did not quite do as well as the iPhone 12, but to see whether the Apple or Samsung device came out ahead see the video below: