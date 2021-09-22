Microsoft may have finally fielded a competitive product with the new Surface Duo 2.

The device features a triple camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for improved performance. Microsoft has also introduced a new, larger Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”) with 90Hz refresh for great viewing experience. These displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and support Surface Slim Pen.

The new Surface Duo 2 comes with three rear cameras: Wide angle camera, Ultra wide angle camera and Telephoto camera. There is also a ToF sensor for fast auto focus. Microsoft has updated the camera app to take advantage of dual screens. The new Surface Duo Glance Bar allows you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. See it all on the spine as it lights up with color indicators, icons, and more.

Check out their buzz video highlighting all the cool features below:

Surface Duo 2 Tech Specs:

Dimensions Open: 145.2 mm (H) x 184.5 mm (W) x 5.50mm (T) Closed: 145.2 mm (H) x 92.1 mm (W) x 11.0 mm (T at hinge) Display Dual PixelSense™ Fusion Displays open: 8.3” AMOLED, 2688×1892

Single PixelSense™ Screen: 5.8” AMOLED 1344×1892 (13:9)

401 PPI

HDR

Wide color 100% SRGB, DCI-P3

Dual displays with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate

800 nits max brightness

Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Battery capacity4 4449mAh (typical) dual battery

4340mAh (minimum) dual battery Camera and video recording Dynamic triple lens rear-facing camera: Wide: 12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27 mm, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and OIS

12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27 mm, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and OIS Telephoto: 12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51 mm, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 2X optical zoom

12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51 mm, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 2X optical zoom Ultra-Wide:16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 13 mm, 1.0µm, 110o diagonal field of view with distortion correction Front-facing Camera: 12MP, f/2.0, 24 mm,1.0µm

Flash: Dual led – dual color flash Photos: Auto mode with low-light & HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection

Dedicated night photography mode

Smooth Zoom between all 3 Rear Facing Camera combined with digital super zoom up to 10x

Portrait mode with adjustable depth control. Portrait mode supported for wide and tele camera. Machine learning used for portrait mode

Panorama mode with wide dynamic range

Capture short video during photo capture with long press

Capture photos during video recording Video recording: HDR Video

4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps

1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps

Slow motion video at 120 or 240fps

HEVC and H.264 video recording formats Network and connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth ® 5.1

5.1 NFC for payments and provisioning

5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 DL 64 QAM up to 6 Gbps, 8xDL CA (800MHz), 2×2 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 UL 64 QAM, 2xUL CA (200MHz), 2×2 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (mmWave) Bands: n257, n260, n261

5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 DL 256 QAM up to 3.2 Gbps, 2xDL CA (TDD+TDD), 4×4 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 UL 256 QAM

5G-NR NSA (Sub-6) Bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n20, n25, n28, n38, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79

Gigabit LTE – A Pro Release 15 with 4×4 MIMO and LAA

LTE DL Cat 20, 256 QAM up to 2Gbps, 5xDL CA

LTE UL Cat 13, 64 QAM Contiguous 2X ULCA

LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71

WCDMA: 1,2,5,8

GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900

Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform Storage and memory5 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

8GB DRAM LPDDR5 memory Software6 Microsoft built-in applications: Intune Company Portal

LinkedIn

Microsoft Authenticator

Microsoft Bing Search

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Lens – PDF Scanner

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Start

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft To Do

Surface

Tips

Xbox Game Pass Microsoft Surface Duo 2 UI core features: App Groups

Dual screen windowing

Dynamic Dock

Dynamic Triple-Lens Camera

Microsoft 365 Feed

Span apps automatically

Surface Duo Glance Bar

SwiftKey Adaptive Keyboard

Universal Search

Your Phone Companion – Link to Windows Other preinstalled apps: Calculator

Chrome

Clock

Contacts

Files

Gmail

Google Assistant

Google Calendar

Google Drive

Google Duo

Google Maps

Google Photos

Google Play Movies & TV

Google Play Store

Google Search

Messages

Phone

Sound recorder

YouTube

YouTube Music Operating System: Android™ 11 Video playback Video Playback Formats:7 MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, 3G2, AVI, FLV, TS/M2TS, MKV, WEBM, 3GP/MPEG-4,HEIC/HEIF,ASF/WMV, MOV Wireless* Chromecast and Miracast support Wired: DisplayPort over USB-C®. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter 7

4K video out over USB-C when connecting via DisplayPort cable or HDMI Adaptor to external monitor *Wireless dependent on the TV/monitor support Security and authentication Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader with enterprise grade security

Lock type: Swipe, PIN, password

Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator What’s in the box Surface Duo 2 Surface Duo 2 (Color: Glacier or Obsidian)

Surface Duo 2 USB-C Cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty and Compliance Guide

SIM Ejector tool Sensors Dual Accelerometer

Dual Gyroscope

Dual Magnetometer

Dual Ambient Light Sensor

Dual Proximity Sensor

Hall Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor Weight2 284 grams Battery life9 Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback

Up to 28 hours of Talk Time Battery charging Fast Charging available using the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply11 Video conferencing Microsoft Teams and Skype video conferencing up to 1080p at 30fps Countries and carrier compatibility10 Unlocked device for all carriers Australia

Canada

France

Germany

United Kingdom

U.S.

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Japan SIM One eSIM11 and one Nano SIM Connections USB-C ® 3.2 Gen 2

3.2 Gen 2 Unlocked for all carriers Audio Stereo speaker, Dual Mic AI-based noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures

Best-in -class Full Duplex communication for voice calls in hands free mode, receiver and LRA

Audio formats supported: 3GP, MP3, MP4, MKV, WAV, OGG, M4A, AAC, TS, AMR, FLAC, MID, MIDI, RTTL, RTX, OTA, IMY

Qualcomm ® aptX™ Classic, HD and TWS

aptX™ Classic, HD and TWS Hearing aid compatibility: M4/T3

Wake on Voice using Google Assistant Exterior Exterior Material: Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass

Gorilla Glass Color: Glacier, Obsidian Language support Danish

Dutch

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (UK)

English (US)

Finnish

French (Canada)

French (France)

German

Italian

Japanese

Norwegian

Polish

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (US)

Swedish Pen and inking Supports all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen, and Surface Hub 2 Pen 8

Simultaneous Pen and touch are supported Warranty12 1-year limited hardware warranty

The Surface Duo 2 starts at $1499 and you can find the links to pre-order the new Surface devices below.

Source: Microsoft