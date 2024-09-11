Want to upgrade from Game Pass Core to Ultimate? We've got some bad news

Remember when we could rack up Ultimate months for cheap?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has apparently decreased the conversion ratio of upgrading from Xbox Game Pass Core to Game Pass Ultimate, the highest subscription tier. So, now, you will no longer be able to rack up months of Ultimate.

Folks on online forums have noticed that Microsoft changed the Xbox Game Pass Core conversion ratio from 3:2 to 2:1, meaning that now 2 Core months can only get you 1 month as an Ultimate subscriber should you want to upgrade.

“For example, 90 days remaining of Xbox Game Pass Core will convert to 45 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time,” says Microsoft in the newly-updated Xbox support page.

Before this, folks were able to purchase discounted Game Pass Core codes and convert them to Game Pass Ultimate at the old 3:2 ratio. That changes especially as the price for the Ultimate has gone up to $19,99 from $16.99. It will be effective for existing subscribers starting September 12.

The PC Game Pass conversion ratio still remains the same at 3:2. Game Pass Standard and Game Pass for Console stand at a ratio of 4:3, and EA Play is converted at 3:1—up to a maximum of 36 months.

Microsoft announced the $3 price increase for the Game Pass Ultimate this summer and also launched the new Standard subscription tier today. Game Pass for Console is also no longer available for new members.