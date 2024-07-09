Want to join Teams meeting from browser a lot faster? We may have some good news for you

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

We get it. It can be pretty frustrating when you want to join Teams meeting from browser. Chrome, Edge, and even Firefox usually take up a lot of memory when running, and when it’s topped with a Teams meeting, it may cause your PCs or laptops to run even slower.

But now, Microsoft seems to be working on a fix. Or, well, at least for those who join Teams meetings in both Edge and Chrome.

The Redmond tech giant has recently updated its roadmap site. Under Feature IDs 401117 and 401116, it says that anonymous users who join a meeting on Teams on the web will get performance improvements. The feature rollout will start sometime in October 2024.

You can join a Teams meeting as an anonymous user if the meeting organizer has allowed anonymous participants to join via the meeting settings.

Anonymous users are those who join the meeting without logging in with a work or school account, and they’re usually limited in their interaction throughout the meeting.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched a few new features that could let you have more control over how your Edge browser spends the memory. In Beta v. 125, Microsoft added resource controls to let you limit how much RAM the browser is taking up.

As for Chrome, Google’s browser has just claimed that it is the fastest-ever browser, according to a benchmark calculation by Speedometer 3. In its announcement, Google said that Chrome has shown consistency in improving its speed performance since Chrome v. 101 took off in April 2022 to the recent v. 127 date.