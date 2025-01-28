VPN Browser for PC - Top 5 Picks for Privacy and Security

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A good VPN browser for PC will help you access geo-restricted content and stay anonymous while browsing.

They’re also a bit easier to use than dedicated VPN software that you have to manually install and configure.

Best VPN Browser for PC

1. Opera One – Overall Best VPN Browser

Opera One comes with a built-in VPN that’s always on and you can enable or disable it anytime.

The best part is that the VPN is free forever and there’s no upper bandwidth limit for browsing anonymously. Plus, the free version lets you choose up to four different locations to connect to.

Moreover, Opera consumes fewer system resources compared to many other modern browsers.

Additionally, it offers unique features like an ad-blocker, battery saver, night mode, pin boards, etc. This feature-rich browser is available for all major platforms like macOS, Android, Windows, and more.

Pros:

Free built-in VPN with no limits.

You can set customized RAM, CPU, and other hardware usage limitations.

A lot of extension options.

Sidebar with quick links to popular and useful tools.

User-friendly interface and theme.

Cons:

No built-in page translator.

2. Epic – Best Privacy-Focused VPN Browser for PC

Epic is one of the best Chromium-based web browsers that promises complete privacy and security. Epic’s built-in VPN is free, with hundreds of servers across eight countries.

This is an open-source project so you can check the entire code by yourself.

Moreover, the browser’s built-in download manager lets you save audio and video files from reliable sites by blocking redirects.

Another unique feature of Epic is its price tracker. Usually, shopping sites show dynamic pricing based on your buying history and searches. But this browser helps you see the real price on these sites.

Pros:

No logs policy. Doesn’t track your browsing history.

Every tab you open is a new process to the browser, providing tab-level security.

Protects you from WebRtc leaks.

File Vault can encrypt your downloads.

Automatically renders the HTTPS version of every website.

Auto-completes the URLs as you type.

Cons:

Rarely updated.

No auto-correction, spell check, and auto-suggestion features.

3. Avast – Best VPN Browser for Security

Avast is a well-known name when we talk about security. The same company behind the popular antivirus also developed this browser with a built-in VPN.

You can choose a VPN location from over 700 servers and 55 countries here.

Although the Avast browser does well in security and encryption, it’s not the best option for privacy. It may collect your logs, browsing history, and other web activities.

Pros:

The browser is available in 30 different languages.

No bandwidth limits.

Fast loading and browsing.

Support for various Chrome extensions.

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Cons:

Not a good pick for privacy-focused people.

It’s not a completely free VPN.

4. UR Browser – Best VPN Browser for Personalization

UR Browser lets you surf the internet with no ads, trackers, or cookies. Everything you view, stream, and download via the browser’s VPN is encrypted.

The tool is so customizable that you can choose the level of privacy you need for specific websites.

It’s based on Chromium, but it never lets Google collect your data like browsing history, web interactions, etc.

In addition to the VPN, the UR browser has a built-in virus scanner that scans all your downloads and rejects suspicious files.

Pros:

Lightweight browser.

Comes with a built-in VPN, virus scanner, and ad blocker.

Loads web pages and tabs fast.

Automatically alerts you of suspicious sites.

You can choose the level of privacy you need.

Available for both Windows and macOS.

Cons:

A relative newcomer to the market.

5. Brave Browser – A Fast VPN Browser for PC

Brave is one of the safest browsers with a built-in VPN. Like in Chrome, you can use Brave’s incognito mode, which doesn’t store or cache any of your data.

Looking for private browsing? Brave automatically blocks trackers, cookies, ads, and digital fingerprints.

Video calling? From a video chitchat to a business meeting, everything is private and secure with Brave Talk. Apart from one-on-one video calls, you can make a group call or a live stream on YouTube.

Pros:

Natively blocks third-party cookies, ads, bounce tracking, and malware.

Loads three times faster than Chrome.

It doesn’t collect your data.

Can sync your browser profile across devices.

Open-source and free.

Brave partitions each website you browse to avoid cross-site tracking.

Cons:

Less extension support compared to many modern browsers.

Conclusion

You can rely on a VPN browser for your PC if you don’t feel like setting up a standalone service. This list has something for everyone, whether you value your security, speed, or customization. Which browser did you pick and why?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!