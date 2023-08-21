Is Brave browser safe or not? 10 Things to Consider

Yes, the Brave browser is widely regarded as safe, primarily due to its comprehensive suite of security and privacy features. Here’s a deeper look:
- Built-in Ad Blocker: Brave’s integrated ad blocker not only enhances the user experience by removing intrusive ads but also shields users from potential threats posed by malicious ads.
- Shields: This feature offers robust protection against third-party trackers and unwanted cookies, ensuring your online activities remain private and your data isn’t sold to advertisers.
- HTTPS Everywhere: Brave automatically upgrades sites from HTTP to the more secure HTTPS, ensuring that your data is encrypted and safe from potential eavesdroppers.
- Fingerprinting Prevention: Websites often use fingerprinting to identify and track users. Brave combats this by blocking such attempts, making it harder for sites to monitor your online behavior.
- Tor Integration in Private Tabs: For users seeking an extra layer of anonymity, Brave’s private tabs with Tor integration ensure your browsing remains hidden, both locally and across the network.
- No Affiliation with Data-Hungry Corporations: Unlike some browsers backed by corporations with vested interests in data collection, Brave’s independence ensures user data isn’t exploited for corporate gains.
- Regular Security Updates: Security is dynamic, and threats evolve. Brave’s commitment to rolling out regular updates means users are protected against emerging online threats.
- Brave Rewards and BAT: The opt-in Brave Rewards system lets users earn BAT (Basic Attention Tokens) for viewing ads. These ads are vetted, reducing the risk of exposure to harmful content.
- Open Source Nature: Transparency is key to trust. Being open source, Brave’s code is available for public scrutiny, ensuring any potential security flaws can be identified and addressed.
- Data Storage and Sync: Brave prioritizes user privacy even in data storage. It doesn’t store user data on its servers, and its sync feature encrypts data end-to-end.
Conclusion
Brave’s emphasis on user-centric features, combined with its proactive approach to security, makes it a reliable and safe browser choice in today’s digital age.