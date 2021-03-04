After being in testing since December, WhatsApp has announced that voice and video calling is now rolling out to all WhatsApp Desktop app users.

Desktop calling is supported on:

Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer

macOS 10.13 and newer

Given its privacy PR issues at present, WhatsApp took pains to confirm that the End-to-End encryption is enabled by default for calls made using the service.

At present only 1:1 calls are supported, however, with WhatApp promising group calls at a later date.

The desktop app however remains an extension of the mobile app, with users still needing to sign in using a QR Code scanned by the WhatsApp app on their phone.

via the verge