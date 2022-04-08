It’s no secret that Vivo will launch its first foldable phone on Monday next week. But before that happens, we hear many good things about the upcoming foldable phone, which makes us even more curious about how Vivo wants to disrupt the foldable market.

According to renowned leaker Ice universe, the Vivo X Fold will be a successful product as the screen, camera, design, hinge, sound, and the crease will be “great.” In a tweet, the leaker claims the Vivo X Fold price to be “great” too, but we are not quite sure what that means. But if it means that the price will be reasonable or lower than expectations, the foldable phone will be selling like hotcakes, provided that other aspects are also good.

The Vivo X Fold is also looking like a potential threat to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As per Ice universe, many people would want to give up on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 after using the Vivo X Fold for half an hour. The leaker promises to share more details on why he thinks so on April 11, when Vivo X Fold will go official.

We don’t have complete clarity on what Vivo’s first foldable phone looks like as the company has successfully kept everything under wraps. However, leaks related to the specifications started surfacing a long time ago.

Vivo X Fold specifications(rumored)

According to previous rumors, Vivo X Fold features the main display, which is eight inches in size with support for a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main display also comes with LTPO 3.0 technology. The outer display will be 6.53 inches. It is an FHD+ panel supporting a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

Talking about the camera, it comes with a 50MP primary sensor supporting optical image stabilization. Other camera sensors include 48MP, 12MP, and 5MP. As you have realized just now, the Vivo X Fold features a quad-camera set up at the back. Other features include WiFi 6 and NFC.