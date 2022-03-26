Rumors were flying that Vivo would launch new foldable phones this year. It is no longer just a rumor, as the Chinese tech giant has recently launched a teaser of its first foldable phone called Vivo X Fold. The company has shared the teaser on Chinese social media Weibo.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much about what’s inside the foldable smartphone, but the teaser poster partially shows the device from the front. The company appears to have intentionally made the device on the poster appear like a butterfly as other companies also did the same.

While no one knows how it’d manage to compete with rival brands, leaker Ice universe has said that Vivo X Fold will be a “near-perfect” foldable phone and will include advantages from every unique brand. The rumored Vivo foldable phone will also include some unique features too.

Vivo’s sister company Oppo released a new foldable phone called Oppo Find N a few months ago. Both critics and users gave it a thumbs up for being a compact foldable phone that develops no crease. Both Oppo and Vivo are owned by the same parent company BBK Electronics.

According to rumors, the display of Vivo’s new foldable phone will be covered by Ultra-Thin Glass(UTG), like the Galaxy foldable devices. It’s also rumored to have an 8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will reportedly power the device. It’s said to pack a 4,600 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

It’d be interesting to see whether Vivo can replicate the success of Oppo Find N Fold in China. As for whether it’d be available outside China, there is no clarity on that.

Aside from that Vivo X Fold, the Chinese company has also confirmed a new tablet called Vivo Pad. The new tablet will launch on March 28.