Chinese phone brand Vivo officially confirmed that Vivo X Fold would be its first foldable phone. The official release isn’t far away as the brand is said to announce it at an event next week. But before that happens, the Vivo X Fold has appeared on the Geekbench benchmark site, revealing some details on the specifications of the upcoming foldable phone.

According to the Geekbench site, the Vivo X Fold will offer a 12GB RAM option to users who want more memory. The benchmark site also confirms that the foldable device is based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, there are not many details available beyond processor and RAM on the Geekbench site.

However, the details on the Vivo X Fold specifications are not unknown, thanks to previous rumors.

As rumors suggest, Vivo X Fold features the main display, which is eight inches in size with support for a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main display also comes with LTPO 3.0 technology. The outer display will be 6.53 inches. It is an FHD+ panel supporting a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

Talking about the camera, it comes with a 50MP primary sensor supporting optical image stabilization. Other camera sensors include 48MP, 12MP, and 5MP. As you have realized just now, the Vivo X Fold features a quad-camera set up at the back. Other features include WiFi 6 and NFC.

As for the Geekbench 5 scores, the single-core score of a foldable phone is 1,223, while the multi-core score is 3,335. The benchmark results are better than many devices running Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It’d be interesting to see how the foldable phone performs in real usage scenarios.

Unlike Oppo Find N foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold is expected to release outside China. According to rumors, Vivo’s first foldable phone will also be launched in India with a price crossing the INR 100,000 mark.

via GSMArena