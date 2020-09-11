Visual Studio Code August 2020 (version 1.49) update comes with several improvements

Microsoft yesterday announced the release of Visual Studio Code August 2020 (version 1.49) update. This new update comes with a number of improvements such as the ability to format changed code alone, ability to quickly filter and find debugging output, and more. Find the full change log below.
- Format modified text – Limit formatting to just the code you’ve changed.
- Change casing on Search and Replace – Change text casing during global Search and Replace.
- Source Control repositories view – Display pending changes per repository.
- Filter Debug Console output – Quickly filter and find debugging output.
- Improved JS debugger Auto Attach – “Smart” Auto Attach to Node.js scripts or test runners.
- TypeScript optional chaining refactoring – Convert multiple checks to a concise optional chain.
- JSDoc @deprecated tag support – IntelliSense clearly shows APIs marked as deprecated.
- Notebook UX updates – Cell Status bar contributions, enhanced notebook diff editor.
Source: Microsoft
