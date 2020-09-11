Visual Studio Code August 2020 (version 1.49) update comes with several improvements

by Pradeep

 

Visual Studio Code

Microsoft yesterday announced the release of Visual Studio Code August 2020 (version 1.49) update. This new update comes with a number of improvements such as the ability to format changed code alone, ability to quickly filter and find debugging output, and more. Find the full change log below.

Source: Microsoft

