Visual Studio 2022 17.9 is out, what's new?

Visual Studio version 17.9 has new features and improvements across various development areas. It enhances developer productivity, improves collaboration capabilities, and increases extensibility.

It can improve productivity with AI-assisted Git commit messages that offer descriptive suggestions for code changes. Simplify managing complex solutions with Multi-project configuration, which allows for specific project launch profiles, streamlining debugging and collaboration.

Event Handler Leak insights help identify potential memory leaks caused by event subscriptions, aiding memory management and application stability. Boost productivity and streamline workflow with these features.

Moreover, Unreal Engine now has improved C++ and Game Development support. The update includes reduced latency and resource usage for displaying Blueprint references and remote Linux unit testing for expanded testing capabilities.

The latest C++ and Game Development update has introduced several new features, including Memory Layout visualization. The feature allows developers to gain visual insights into the memory layout of classes, structs, and unions, improving code optimization and understanding. All in all, these updates make C++ and Game Development more efficient and user-friendly.

The .NET/C# framework brings some exciting new features to the table. With automatic deoptimization in debugging, developers can optimize less code during debugging, reducing distractions and potential issues. This streamlines the debugging process and allows developers to focus on the task.

Razor snippets, multi-TFM support, and Blazor scaffolding facilitate web development. Live Property Explorer for .NET MAUI enhances debugging and UI fine-tuning. These features make developers’ lives easier!

In Visual Studio, vsconfig files help manage extensions more efficiently. Share and install extensions across teams and projects. Discover and access Visual Studio subscription benefits easily. Maximize subscription value with all available benefits.

It is important to note that this is not an exhaustive list of all features and improvements included in Visual Studio 2022 17.9. For a complete overview, please refer to Microsoft’s official release notes and documentation here.