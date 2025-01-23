Vine is back, but it is now a meme coin with a $320 million market cap
Remember Vine?
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Key notes
- Vine may be gone a long time ago, but rumors are saying that it’s coming back.
- Rus Yusupov, Vine’s co-creator, launched a $VINE meme coin.
- At the time of its publishing, the coin has a staggering $320 million market cap.
Vine must have been a thing of the past, but its co-creator is now fueling its hype of nostalgia with a meme coin. Since its launch, it’s skyrocketed to hundreds of millions of dollars in market cap.
Rus Yusupov, co-creator of Vine, has launched $VINE in what perhaps is one of the craziest crypto stories of the year. The meme coin, which folks over at Altcoin.News reported, initially started with a $4 million market cap before soaring to $320 million at the time of the publication. And it keeps growing.
That was his first-ever tweet after over a year-long hiatus from X.
“I haven’t posted a selfie in ages but here. Not hacked! Just having fun,” Yusupov posted on X to verify the call.
With a current market cap of that amount, $4.8 million in liquidity, and a 24-hour trading volume of $628.5 million, the coin has seen high activity and bullish momentum. Rus has pledged not to sell his tokens and plans to donate profits to the Elon Musk-owned X platform (formerly Twitter) instead.
Musk has previously expressed his interest in bringing back Vine, the video-sharing platform that was shut down in 2017. The rumor started last year when the Tesla billionaire opened a poll to “bring back Vine,” only for him to reignite the rumor again this year.
“We’re looking into it,” Musk said on X over the weekend.
Now, if you access Vine’s website, you’ll be greeted with a message saying, “Thank you for all the inspiration, laughs, and loops. We have now placed Vine in an archived state.”
User forum
0 messages