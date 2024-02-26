Viki Downloader: 5 Fast and Reliable Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you are a fan of Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese, or Japanese dramas, then a Viki downloader is a must-have tool in your arsenal. Such apps extract any movie or series fast and in high quality.

Numerous online tools promise to give you that. So, I did the research and noted down the best five.

Let me show you what they are:

With an intuitive interface, rapid download capabilities, and exceptional output quality, YT Saver stands out as the top Viki downloading tool.

Apart from its ability to download Viki movies and series, it can also extract content from various platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Bilibili, Vimeo, and more.

This application effortlessly downloads and preserves the original video quality without issues. And it offers unlimited downloads for Viki content.

Moreover, you get a built-in converter for formats like MP4, MOV, AAC, and WAV.

Pros:

Enables downloading videos in high-quality resolution.

Capable of converting videos to MP4, MOV, AAC, and WAV formats.

Features a user-friendly interface with convenient access to options.

Supports different platforms.

Cons:

It’s a paid service.

Get YT Saver

Keepvid is an alternative Viki downloader, enabling you to download files in MP4, 3GP, and MP3 formats. Additionally, it seamlessly functions across tablets, PCs, and mobile devices.

Apart from Viki, it’s compatible with different platforms including YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and more.

The interface is as simple as it gets – all you need to do is paste the link to the video you want and hit Go.

Pros:

Supports various devices.

You can download the videos in different formats.

Cons:

Sometimes, downloads may take long.

Get Keepvid

CleverGet offers an integrated solution for downloading videos along with a built-in web browser. It supports downloading Viki movies in resolutions up to 4K, accompanied by audio files with 320KBPS quality using various protocols like HTTP, HLS, DASH, and more.

You need to pay to access the platform, unlike Pastedownloader which is free to use. It offers different payment methods including Visa, Mastercard, and more.

Additionally, it allows downloading entire movie series from M3U8 playlists. Furthermore, it automatically eliminates popup ads from downloaded Viki videos. CleverGet is also compatible with Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 and 11.

Pros:

It’s compatible with Windows 7 to 11.

Downloads movies in 4K resolution.

Suppoerts over 1000 streaming sites.

It blocks ads.

Cons:

It’s a paid platform.

Get CleverGet

PasteDownload is an all-in-one online video downloading tool, bringing together multiple websites onto a single platform.

Apart from Viki, Pastedownloader can help you get videos from different video platforms like Aljazeera, ABC, and more.

I was impressed by how it was able to quickly download HD-quality videos. However, the content was on mute mode until I downloaded the audio and merged them.

Pros:

HD downloads.

Fast downloads in less than a minute.

Supports different platforms.

Cons:

Annoying ads.

Get Pastedownload

Youtube4KDownloader is another platform that will extract high-quality videos from Viki.

What I loved the most about it is how it gives you different formats to choose from – MP4, MP3, Webm, you name it. You can also get a video with or without sound.

The tool supports different browser extensions including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera.

Pros:

Support different browser extensions.

Several downloading options.

Fast downloads.

Cons:

Most of its buttons direct you to ads.

Get Youtube4KDownloader

How to Download From Viki

Here’s how to extract any video from Viki. I’ll be using YT Saver as an example:

Go to the official YT Saver website and download the app. Install and run it on your device.

Tap Online.

Add a new platform by tapping on the + icon. Fill in the site URL, give it a title then press OK.

Open the platform and select the video you want to download. Tap the yellow Download button.

Tap the Downloaded button to confirm if your video was successfully extracted.

Is it legal to Download From Viki Downloader?

Downloading content from Viki using a downloader tool may not always be legal. Additionally, downloading copyrighted material without proper authorization from the copyright holder may infringe upon their rights.

You should review the terms of service of the platform to ensure that you have the legal right to download and use the content in the manner you intend.

Enjoy Viki Content Anywhere

In this Viki downloader piece, I picked YT Saver, Keepvid, Pastedownload, Youtube4KDownloader, and CleverGet. Each of them will get the job done. But make sure to weigh their pros and cons and pick the one that suits you best.