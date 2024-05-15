Best PBS Downloader: 5 Reliable Tools

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are you looking for the best PBS downloader? You are in the right place. I tested over 20 tools and picked the best 5. Read on to start enjoying your favorite PBS shows anywhere, anytime.

Best PBS Downloader

YT Saver is a versatile video downloader that’s easy to use and offers great speeds.

It supports different video formats including MP4, AVI, MKV, FLV, 3GP, MOV, WMV, and more. You can also download audio formats in MP3, AAC, MKA, FLAC, OGG, M4A, WAV, etc.

This tool supports different video quality options – from 240p to 8K.

Additionally, you can convert your downloads to any format of your choice with the Convert feature.

Pros:

Supports various video formats and quality options.

Intuitive interface.

Convert downloads to different formats.

Supports high-quality video downloads up to 8K.

Cons:

The free version has limited features.

Get YT Saver

SaveTheVideo is a free online video downloader and converter that can extract content from PBS. It supports different formats including SD, HD, and Full HD. Also, you can choose between downloading only audio or video.

Another interesting feature is its ability to cut the file and shorten the video leaving only the important parts.

This tool also allows you to pick from audio formats like MP3, M4A, FLAC, OPUS, and more. For video, supported formats include MP4, FLV, OGG, AVI, and others.

Additionally, it has audio quality of constant bitrate (CBR) from 32 Kbps to 320 Kbps and Variable Bitrate (VBR) from 9 to 0.

SaveTheVideo also helps you to merge and compress videos to fit your preferences.

Another outstanding feature is its ability to provide subtitles in different languages.

Pros:

Supports various levels of quality.

Features audio-only downloads and video-cutting functionality.

Supports merging and compressing videos.

Provides subtitle support in different languages.

Cons:

It runs ads.

Get SaveTheVideo

YTMP4 is another reliable tool to help you download any PBS show for free even though it’s commonly known for downloading YouTube videos. It supports video quality from 360p to 1080p.

You can use this tool to download audio only too and pick the quality, format, and size of your choice.

Additionally, YTMP4 supports subtitle downloading allowing you to pick the language.

Pros:

Supports different video quality options.

Ability to download audio only with customizable options.

Supports subtitle downloading in multiple languages.

Cons:

Basic features.

Get YTMP4

PasteDownload will also help you extract videos from PBS. The platform is minimalistic and user-friendly with no complicated settings. All you need to do is paste the link and the tool will automatically select the video quality, type, and size for you.

Apart from PBS, this platform supports over 1,000 sites like BiliBili, BitChute, AOL, and more.

Pros:

Minimalistic and user-friendly platform with no complicated settings.

Supports automatic selection of video quality, type, and size by pasting the link.

Wide support for over 1,000 sites.

Cons:

Lacks advanced features compared to other tools.

Get PasteDownload

Publer is primarily known for downloading YouTube Shorts but it supports PBS too. What made it stand out is that it lets you post the downloaded video on social media. It also has a beginner-friendly interface with few features.

You get your video with only two steps, pasting the link and clicking the download button. Its download speed is fast too, taking a few seconds to complete.

Pros:

Ability to post videos directly to social media platforms.

Beginner-friendly interface with simple steps for downloading.

Fast download speeds.

Cons:

Limited features compared to dedicated video downloaders.

Get Publer

How to Download from PBS

You can download your favorite content on PBS using the above apps. For this example, I’ll demonstrate it with YT Saver. Follow the below steps:

Go to the official YT Saver website, then download and launch the app.

Tap Online.

Click Add New, enter the PBS’es URL, and title, and hit OK.

Tap on the site, select a video you want to extract, and hit the yellow Download button.

Your video will be available in the Downloaded section.

Is it Legal to Download from PBS?

Yes, it’s legal to download from PBS, but only for personal use. However, the platform’s Terms of Use strictly prohibit posting, publishing, and redistributing any of its content for commercial purposes.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

The best PBS downloader will help you extract any video of your choice from the platform. The five tools above have different features, strengths, and weaknesses, but any of them will get the job done!