Verizon Messages app now available for download from Microsoft Store

Verizon Messages (Message+) is a texting app that will allow you to sync your texting conversations across all your compatible devices. Back in 2015, Verizon released the first version of its Messages app for Windows devices. Recently, Verzion released an all-new Messages app for Windows devices in Microsoft Store.

This new Verizon app allows you to create larger group chats with up to 250 people. Also, you can send and receive photos and videos easily. You can personalize your chat experience with avatars, backgrounds and more.

You can download the app here from Microsoft Store for free.

via: ALumia_Italia