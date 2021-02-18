The new VAIO Z is the world’s first laptop with three-dimensional molded full carbon body design

VAIO Corporation today announced the new VAIO Z, the world’s first laptop with three-dimensional molded full carbon body design. The molded carbon fiber material makes this laptop exceptionally light and rigid. As expected, this laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD.
Other features:
- “VAIO TruePerformance” is VAIO’s unique technology designed to maintain higher performance for a longer period of time by increasing CPU power limits and more efficiently eliminating heat.
- The top cover is designed to open up to 180 degrees. You can rotate the display with the dedicated shortcut combination. (Fn + 2) Touchpad operation is also inverted according to the screen direction.
- Up to two additional 4K displays can be connected through the USB Type-C ports. You can create a triple 4K display environment by combining it with the main unit’s HDMI 4K display port.
- You can easily open and close the display with one hand without touching the palm rest. The uniquely shaped hinge allows your fingers to easily lift the display when placed on a flat surface. It also provides a comfortable grip for your hand preventing it from falling unexpectedly as you carry it.
- By using two biometrics, fingerprint and facial recognition, the motion sensor provides tight security for peace of mind. When you sit in front of the PC, the motion sensor detects you and uses facial recognition to complete login without touching the PC.
- Type more comfortably. Reduction of keystroke noise, comfortable keys, and keyboard inclination help eliminate stress on wrists.
- Equipped with a camera privacy shutter that covers the camera so you can physically block the transmission of your image.
- Includes 2 USB Type C™ Thunderbolt ™4 ports, placed with one on each side, enabling video, power and data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps.
- A newly designed AC adapter powers up the VAIO Z as impressively as it’s larger predecessors, yet it’s smaller and lighter for easy transport.
The new VAIO Z starts at $3,579.
Source: Vaio
