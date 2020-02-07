VAIO announces SX14 ultra-lightweight laptop with 6-core Intel 10th gen processors

VAIO yesterday launched two updated VAIO laptops, the VAIO SX12 and the VAIO SX14. With the new laptops, VAIO has increased the performance significantly, thanks to 6-core 10th gen Intel Core processors. With a more detailed tuning of the system’s heat radiation design, you can see an improvement in performance of up to 40% in the Core i7 model when VAIO TruePerformance feature is enabled.

VAIO SX12: VAIO redefines maximum performance in a 12-inch model.

Approximately 1.97 lbs

full size keyboard equipped

12.5-inch full HD display

4 colors of red, black, silver and pink

VAIO SX14: A new standard for mobile PCs

Equipped with a 14.0-inch display while maintaining the same footprint as an existing 13.3-inch display PC

Approximately 2.32 lbs

High definition 4K LCD can be selected

4 colors choices of red, black, silver and brown

Both the laptops come with “quiet keyboard” that reduces noise and can be typed on without interfering with concentration. VAIO has also included Windows Hello camera in both the laptops for seamless authentication experience.

Both the laptops are now available for order in the US starting at $1199.