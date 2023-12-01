Users can now import Github issues and PRs directly into Microsoft Loop

It’s been announced via Twitter that users can now import their Github issues and PRs directly into the Microsoft Loop page.

Microsoft Loop is a collaborative platform enabling teams to work seamlessly across multiple devices and tools. With Loop, you can easily embed portable pieces of content into your documents, emails, and chats and co-create and collaborate in real time with your team. Any changes made by team members are instantly visible and synced across all devices, ensuring everyone is always up-to-date.

Exciting #NewinLoop Update! ? You can now import your @github issues and PRs directly into a Loop page, syncing seamlessly across both platforms! Just type '/' to explore. pic.twitter.com/PkuBmiZcnl — Microsoft Loop (@MicrosoftLoop) November 30, 2023

What are GitHub issues and PRs?

GitHub issues are tasks that need to be completed. GitHub PRs (pull requests) are changes made to code and are ready to be reviewed and merged into the main codebase.

Although I don’t consider myself a developer, I can see how useful this new integration can be. It offers several benefits, such as improved visibility since all your GitHub issues and PRs will be in one place, making it easier to see what’s happening and prioritize your work.

Additionally, Loop will seamlessly synchronize your GitHub issues and PRs, ensuring you always have the latest information. Last but not least, Loop enables collaborative work by allowing direct collaboration on GitHub issues and PRs, provided that this feature works as intended.

It’s also been said that it’s only available for the enterprise version, at least as of now.

Unfortunately, this feature is only available to enterprise users. — Tamine @ Microsoft Loop ???? (@taminecm) November 30, 2023

This new feature can help teams to be more productive, communicative, and creative.