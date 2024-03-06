Users can now hide Copilot's responses from Bing

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is arguably giving users more control over the search experience with Bing by introducing new Copilot settings. I personally have not yet seen this setting, but it was spotted on Mastodon.

Users now have the option to completely hide Copilot’s responses from the search page if they deem them irrelevant or distracting.

Instead of seeing Copilot suggestions constantly, users can opt to have them appear only when scrolling or swiping up to the top of the search page.

While these settings are not yet available to everyone, Microsoft is expected to roll them out to a wider user base in the coming days.

On the other hand, Microsoft is working on improving the accessibility of Copilot on Windows 11, just hover over the icon and Copilot will be up and running.