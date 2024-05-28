Microsoft Edge announces UI responsiveness improvements, up to 76% improvement

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft announced updates to improve the responsiveness of the user interface in Microsoft Edge. These updates make using the browser itself faster and smoother, regardless of the websites you visit.

The first improvements, available in Edge version 122, focus on the Browser Essentials UI. This has elements like the address bar, tabs, and favorites. Users can expect a 42% overall speed increase, with a 76% improvement on devices with lower specifications.

Version 124 will bring similar changes to the Favorites feature, giving a 40% faster experience.

Microsoft plans to expand these UI responsiveness improvements to other areas of Edge, including history, downloads, and the wallet section.

The reliance on a JavaScript framework for UI rendering helped, especially on less powerful devices.

Microsoft said that they explored alternative approaches and developed an internal project called WebUI 2.0. This change is for markup-first architecture, minimizing code size and JavaScript usage during UI initialization. It uses web components made for performance on modern-day web engines.

The initial success with Browser Essentials paved the way for implementing Edge 2.0 with more Edge features over time.

Microsoft hopes this approach will encourage website developers to adopt similar practices for faster loading times. They also expressed a commitment to open-sourcing some of their code and collaborating on further improvements to the web platform.

