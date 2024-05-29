Former OpenAI's super alignment team lead joins rivals Google-backed Anthropic

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Jan Leike, previous head of the superalignment team who recently departed OpenAI, along with a co-founder, has joined competitor Anthropic, an AI startup backed by Google and Amazon.

Leike’s move comes after his resignation from OpenAI earlier this month, following the disbanding of the superalignment group he co-led. This group, formed in 2023, focused on researching long-term risks associated with advanced AI.

Leike announced his new position at Anthropic on social media, showing his enthusiasm for continuing “the superalignment mission.” His new role will involve research on scalable oversight, weak-to-strong generalization, and techniques for automated alignment of AI systems.

I'm excited to join @AnthropicAI to continue the superalignment mission!



My new team will work on scalable oversight, weak-to-strong generalization, and automated alignment research.



If you're interested in joining, my dms are open. — Jan Leike (@janleike) May 28, 2024

Anthropic has secured a huge funding, with Amazon pledging up to $4 billion for a minority stake.

In response to safety concerns, OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, announced the formation of a new safety and security committee led by its CEO and senior executives. This committee will advise the company’s board on safety and security decisions for OpenAI’s projects and operations.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, launched its own large language model, Claude 3, in March to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The company has received funding from various tech giants, including Google, Salesforce, and Zoom, alongside Amazon.