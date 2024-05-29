Google to discontinue much-required chat and call history for Google Business Profiles

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Small business owners using Google Business Profiles are about to lose a communication channel. Google announced it will disable the chat and call history features within Business Profiles starting July 15th, 2024. Existing chats can continue until July 31st, after which the feature will be completely shut down.

This move by Google comes as a surprise to me personally, as call history and chat functionalities were a very convenient way for customers to connect with businesses directly through Google Search and Maps. Businesses will still be able to download their call and chat history until the feature disappears.

The official reason behind Google’s decision is unknown, but Google has had the history of shifting product focus and discontinuing services. This year alone, features like Google Domains and Stadia have met their end.

This move will land Google Business Profile chat in the company’s metaphorical “graveyard” of discontinued products. Google+, another social media platform Google shut down in 2019.

This decision may frustrate some business owners. AlternativelyAlternatively, by utilizing a combination of website chat, social media, email, and phone calls, businesses can ensure they stay connected with their customers. But I am sure Google will provide some alternative services; they have to for the sake of businesses available on Google.