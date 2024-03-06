Windows 11 beta users can access Copilot by hovering, explains why "Show Desktop" was turned off

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

After we covered that the latest Windows 11 Beta channel will now document changes in two separate categories, the first being Gradual Rollout, where new features and updates will be released gradually to Beta Channel users, and the second being Opt-in for Early Access, where users who want to be among the first to try new features can enable the “get the latest updates as they are available” toggle in Windows Update settings.

But later on, we also figured out that Microsoft is exploring new methods to make its AI assistant Copilot more readily available in Windows 11, at least on the same Beta Channel. These features are currently being tested with a limited group of users through the Windows Insider program.

One method being tested involves opening the Copilot pane simply by hovering your mouse cursor over the Copilot icon in the taskbar. This functionality mirrors how the Copilot button works within the Microsoft Edge browser.

We are trying out a new hover experience for Copilot in Windows. When you move your mouse cursor over the Copilot icon on the taskbar, it will open the Copilot pane. The Copilot pane will close unless interacted with after it opens.

Now that we know it, everything makes sense why Microsoft revealed that the iconic “Show desktop” at the bottom right of the Windows 11 screen won’t be ‘on’ by default anymore. Because getting your mouse pointer there would kickstart the Copilot.

We want to remind our readers that these features are still under development and are not yet available to the general public. Microsoft has not confirmed whether or when these features will be officially released for all Windows 11 users.

