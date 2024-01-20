USA's top law agencies fight to investigate OpenAI and Microsoft

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The Justice Department (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are currently engaged in discussions to determine which agency will lead a potential antitrust investigation into OpenAI and its partnership with Microsoft.

What’s the difference between the DOJ and the FTC?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are crucial agencies in the United States government that serve different purposes. The DOJ functions as the primary law enforcement agency in the country, tasked with enforcing federal laws and representing the U.S. government in legal matters. On the other hand, the FTC is an independent agency that safeguards consumers from deceptive and unfair business practices. Additionally, it fosters competition in the marketplace by preventing unfair methods of competition.

Both agencies have expressed concerns about the partnership’s potential impact on competition within the AI market, particularly regarding large language models. Specific areas of concern include the possibility of unfair advantages, particularly due to Microsoft’s substantial financial investment in OpenAI and its integration of OpenAI technology into core businesses like Bing Search.

Additionally, the recent controversial rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman by Microsoft has raised questions about the independence of the non-profit organization.

While both agencies acknowledge the need for an investigation, a jurisdictional dispute has arisen regarding which agency should take the lead. The DOJ and FTC have historically cooperated to avoid duplicating efforts in antitrust investigations, often dividing responsibility based on expertise and legal authority. However, the complex nature of the OpenAI-Microsoft partnership presents a unique challenge.

The DOJ has experience investigating competition issues relating to Microsoft and search engines, while the FTC possesses deep technological expertise, consumer protection authority, and broader legal scope.

