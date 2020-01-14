A few days ago Microsoft teased an update to the Windows Terminal application, the terminal application from Microsoft that offers command-line tools and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL.

The update which takes the app to version 0.8 introduces a number of new features including a search function. This means that you’ll be able to search for codes in the app, which will come handy when you’re writing many lines of codes.

Another new feature that is coming to the Windows Terminal app is the retro-style CRT effect. So, if you’re one of those who miss the good-old-days, you’ll appreciate this feature. You’ll be able to create the CRT effect by using an experimental function.

You can enable the experimental retro effect by adding this line to any of your profiles:

“experimental.retroTerminalEffect”: true

Other features include a default tab size which keeps all the tabs the same even size and a new option for customized default setting for each profile.

Other fixes include:

The tab row will now get larger when the window does!

Full screen mode now works more reliably!

Moving focus between grouped panes should act in the way you expect!

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) users will now see the WT_SESSION environment variable!

Heaps of crash fixes!

You can download Microsoft’s Windows Terminal app from this link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via Neowin