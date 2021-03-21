If you are a Windows 10 Insider and want to do a clean install, Microsoft has now made available a new build of Windows 10 21H1, which is nearing release, in the form of an ISO.

Windows 10 21H1 is currently being sent ut for evaluation by companies, which is where the ISO will likely also be most helpful.

The new ISO is Build 19043.867 of the operating system which Microsoft released to Insiders on the 9th March 2021.

That build had the following bug fixes:

Microsoft fixed an elevation of privilege security vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs submitted to “FILE:” ports. After installing Windows updates from March 9, 2021 and later, print jobs that are in a pending state before restarting the print spooler service or restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resubmit them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online.

Security updates to the Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.

You can download the ISO from Microsoft here.

via Winfuture