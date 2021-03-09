Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19043.867 (21H1) to Beta Channel Insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.867(KB5000802) the Beta Channel for those Insiders running 21H1 build. This is a minor update with security bug fixes. Find the full change log below.
- We fixed an elevation of privilege security vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs submitted to “FILE:” ports. After installing Windows updates from March 9, 2021 and later, print jobs that are in a pending state before restarting the print spooler service or restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resubmit them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online.
- Security updates to the Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.
Source: Microsoft
