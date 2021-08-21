The massive $399.95 discount on the unlocked Pixel 4 smartphone is back! The smartphone is now available at a price point of $399.95, down from $799 — $399.05 cheaper than the original price. You can check out some of the key features of the smartphone below.
Google Pixel 4 key features:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the milky way.
- Get more done with your voice. The new Google assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.
- A new way to control your phone. Quick gestures let you skip songs and silenced calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.
- End the robocalls. With call screen, The Google assistant helps you proactively filter Our spam before your phone ever rings.
You can buy the renewed Google Pixel 4 at a discounted price here from Amazon.
