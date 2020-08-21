Universal and DreamWorks Animation films will use Microsoft Azure for production workflows

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) is one of the largest media groups in the world. It includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. Today, UFEG announced a partnership with Microsoft to cloud-optimize live-action and animation productions. Microsoft and Universal group will extend DreamWorks Animation’s cutting-edge production platform to include live-action production.

Partnership details:

Microsoft and Universal will bring production workflows into Microsoft Azure and ensure Universal’s ecosystem of partners can connect to them in open, standards-based ways.

This partnership will also enable the development of near-term solutions to accelerate a return to industry production during the global pandemic by engaging a broad array of industry partners to streamline workflows and remote collaboration.

Universal plans to leverage this new capability on Azure to enable easy remote production collaboration, asset reuse, and ubiquitous compute and storage to empower creatives to do their best work.

“Together with customers like Universal and DreamWorks, we are prioritizing cloud + edge technologies to help transform workflows, increase production output and reduce friction for creatives,” said Hanno Basse, media and entertainment CTO, Microsoft Azure. “Working together, we aspire to create technology for the industry, with the industry, so they can tell stories the world loves.”

Source: Microsoft