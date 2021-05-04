Adobe stopped supporting Flash on the 1st January 2021 and on the 12th released a kill switch that prevents Flash Player from running.

Microsoft for its part created an update, KB4577586, which would remove the 32-bit Adobe Flash plugin from Windows and prevents it from being installed again.

Currently, that update is available in the Windows Catalogue but has to be installed manually, but in an update to its support post, Microsoft revealed when they will start pushing KB4577586 out to users.

Starting in June 2021, the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and above platforms. It will also be included in every subsequent Latest Cumulative Update.

As of July 2021, the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10, version 1607, and Windows 10, version 1507. The KB will also be included in the Monthly Rollup, and the Security Only Update for Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.

Like most Cumulative Updates Microsoft will release it as an optional update for Windows 10 1809 and later for companies and adventurous users to test, and in the next month’s Patch Tuesday, likely July 13th, Microsoft will start rolling out KB4577586 as a mandatory update.

Given the high risk of malware exploiting un-updated flash players in the future, it seems prudent to allow Microsoft to send Flash to the great hard drive in the sky.

Do any of our readers shed a tear for the format? Let us know below.

via BleepingComputer