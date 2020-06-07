Popular unofficial Telegram client for Windows, Unigram has rolled out a new update, taking the app to version 4.0.

The update brings the following changes and improvements.

Chat folders

  • Organize chats into Chat Folders if you have too many chats.
  • Create custom folders with flexible settings, or use default recommendations.
  • Pin an unlimited number of chats in each folder.
  • Right click on a chat in your chat list to add it to a folder.

Stream Videos and Audio files

  • You can now play any Videos and Audio files without having to download them.

Improved stickers, GIFs and emojis

  • Stickers and GIFs are now animated in the sticker panel and inline bots results.
  • Enjoy greatly enhanced loading times for GIFs.
  • Quickly find GIFs in emoji-based sections covering the most popular emotions.
  • Check the Trending Tab for the top reactions of the day.
  • Right click on any GIF in search results to save it to your collection.
  • Pinned stickers panel
  • Emoji sets have been updated to Unicode 12.1.
  • Inline bots got a lot of love as well: all results are now displayed correctly.

Improved files sender and media editor

  • New files sender optimized for desktop.
  • Choose whether to send your photos and videos as media, files or albums.
  • Send uncompressed videos and GIFs.
  • New media editor to crop, rotate, flip images and to draw on them.

Improved storage optimization

  • Storage optimization screen got a slick redesign and a more polished UX.

This release also includes more than 300 bug fixes and improvements plus UI polishing in the whole app.

Via Alumia

