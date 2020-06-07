Popular unofficial Telegram client for Windows, Unigram has rolled out a new update, taking the app to version 4.0.
The update brings the following changes and improvements.
Chat folders
- Organize chats into Chat Folders if you have too many chats.
- Create custom folders with flexible settings, or use default recommendations.
- Pin an unlimited number of chats in each folder.
- Right click on a chat in your chat list to add it to a folder.
Stream Videos and Audio files
- You can now play any Videos and Audio files without having to download them.
Improved stickers, GIFs and emojis
- Stickers and GIFs are now animated in the sticker panel and inline bots results.
- Enjoy greatly enhanced loading times for GIFs.
- Quickly find GIFs in emoji-based sections covering the most popular emotions.
- Check the Trending Tab for the top reactions of the day.
- Right click on any GIF in search results to save it to your collection.
- Pinned stickers panel
- Emoji sets have been updated to Unicode 12.1.
- Inline bots got a lot of love as well: all results are now displayed correctly.
Improved files sender and media editor
- New files sender optimized for desktop.
- Choose whether to send your photos and videos as media, files or albums.
- Send uncompressed videos and GIFs.
- New media editor to crop, rotate, flip images and to draw on them.
Improved storage optimization
- Storage optimization screen got a slick redesign and a more polished UX.
This release also includes more than 300 bug fixes and improvements plus UI polishing in the whole app.
Developer: Unigram, Inc.
Price: Kostenlos
