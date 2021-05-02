UK mobile phone carrier EE has launched a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add-on for Android smartphone customers, giving them access to over 100 Xbox games on the go. The add-on also includes unlimited data and costs just £10 per month, providing a saving of over £100 a year over being purchased separately.

EE says their research showed that 76% of consumers say they would stream more high-quality mobile games if they didn’t need to worry about their data cap

The add-on is available to all EE Pay Monthly Android smartphone customers on a Smart or Essential plan for £10 a month on a 30-day rolling contract. Customers will be able to enjoy a range of games on their smartphone via Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta), including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

For those who want to take gaming to the next level, EE also offers a range of hardware and accessories, including the Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller, via EE Add To Plan. With Add To Plan, customers can spread the cost of their new accessory, interest-free, across their pay monthly EE plan over 11 months.

Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EE can still games on an Android tablet via the cloud, Windows 10 PC or an Xbox console.

Android customers on a new EE pay monthly plan will also be able to access EE’s 5G speeds in 160 location across the UK.

Find more information at EE here.

via Neowin