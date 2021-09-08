After over a year of the position being vacant, Ubisoft has finally announced that Igor Manceau has been promoted to become the company’s new chief creative officer.

In his new role “Manceau will be responsible for defining and nurturing Ubisoft’s overall creative vision and guiding the creative direction of its games so that they are accessible, irresistible, and enriching for all players,” the developer and publisher announced in a press release.

Previously Manceau has been the creative director of Steep and the upcoming Riders Republic at Ubisoft’s Annecy studio.

“It is a real honor for me to lead and support the passionate and incredibly talented group of people responsible for the creative direction of Ubisoft’s games,” Manceau said in the announcement. “We have some of the best creative minds in the industry at Ubisoft, and I’m looking forward to partnering with them to increase our games’ focus on innovation, quality and differentiation, so that we’re continuing to deliver truly memorable, entertaining and enriching experiences for our players.”

Previously the role of the chief creative officer had been held by Serge Hascoët, who resigned as CCO after the company faced allegations of harassment, abuse, and sexism, which saw several key members of high up staff being ousted from the company.

Since then, Ubisoft has been working to improve its image, implementing tools and policies to help employees. More recently, the once disgraced publisher took a stand with employees of Activision Blizzard after a recent lawsuit alleged that they have a shameful “frat boy” work environment.