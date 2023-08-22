Ubisoft to have streaming rights on all Activision-Blizzard games in Microsoft-Blizzard deal restructuring

Ubisoft will have streaming rights on Activision-Blizzard games for 15 years if the Microsoft-Blizzard is to be made. The news was announced by the Redmond-based tech giant in a blog post, mentioning a deal restructuring that will follow the UK Competition and Markets Authority regulations.

To address the concerns about the impact of the proposed acquisition on cloud game streaming raised by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, we are restructuring the transaction to acquire a narrower set of rights. This includes executing an agreement effective at the closing of our merger that transfers the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment SA, a leading global game publisher. The rights will be in perpetuity.

If the restructured deal goes through, Microsoft won’t be able to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Redmond-based tech giant won’t be able to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services either.