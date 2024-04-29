U.S. DHS makes new advisory board on AI, consisting of Microsoft, OpenAI, Google CEOs +19

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the creation of a new advisory board on Friday, April 26th, 2024. The board will focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in critical infrastructure.

The 22-member board includes CEOs from major technology companies like Microsoft, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Nvidia. It also includes representatives from critical infrastructure sectors such as transportation, energy, and finance, along with government officials.

Here is the list Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI;

Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-Founder, Anthropic;

Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines;

Rumman Chowdhury, Ph.D., CEO, Humane Intelligence;

Alexandra Reeve Givens, President and CEO, Center for Democracy and Technology

Bruce Harrell, Mayor of Seattle, Washington; Chair, Technology and Innovation Committee, United States Conference of Mayors;

Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law;

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum;

Jensen Huang, President and CEO, NVIDIA;

Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM;

Fei-Fei Li, Ph.D., Co-Director, Stanford Human-centered Artificial Intelligence Institute;

Wes Moore, Governor of Maryland;

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft;

Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe;

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet;

Arati Prabhakar, Ph.D., Assistant to the President for Science and Technology; Director, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy;

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco; Chair, Business Roundtable;

Adam Selipsky, CEO, Amazon Web Services;

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD);

Nicol Turner Lee, Ph.D., Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution;

Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO and President, Northrop Grumman; and

Maya Wiley, President and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The board’s primary function will be to advise the DHS on the safe and secure development and deployment of AI technologies within critical infrastructure. This includes developing recommendations to prevent and mitigate potential disruptions caused by AI.

The DHS has expressed concerns about the potential for AI to be used in cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. Their 2024 threat assessment highlights this risk, along with the possibility of other countries developing AI for malicious purposes.

The board’s first meeting is scheduled for next month, with regular quarterly meetings planned thereafter.

