A month ago Twitter announced a new feature that would be helpful for those will problematic followers.

Twitter users are now able to remove people from their follower list, meaning your tweets will no longer show up in their timeline automatically.

To remove people from your follower list, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three-dot icon and select “Remove this follower”.

Twitter notes the person will not be notified that they have been removed, but when they do notice they can simply follow you again.

The feature is a gentler option than blocking someone, which also has the effect of hiding their tweets from your view.

Twitter announced today that the feature has rolled out to everyone.

Twitter says the feature will allow users to be the curator of your their followers list, though it is not clear why it would be used over the more effective Blocking feature.